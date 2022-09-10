see weekend releases

The weekend is here and if you still don’t know what to do, the Life&Art prepared a list with the releases of the main streaming platforms for those who want to spend the next few days marathoning. Follow up!

Amazon Prime Video

Last week, Amazon Prime Video released the first two episodes of the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”. This Friday, September 9, the streaming platform released the third episode of the production.

The plot begins in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events involving “The Fellowship of the Ring”. When all seems to be at peace, Middle-earth faces a resurgence of evil. The project was created by John D. Payne and Patrick McKay and continues the JRR Tolkien universe.

HBO Max

Another option to enjoy the weekend is “Elvis“, is now available on HBO Max. The film tells the story of Elvis Presley, from his origins to success, addressing issues such as his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and his relationship with Priscilla Presley.

Disney+

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is now available on Disney+. The Marvel Studios film features the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a quest for self-discovery, until a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks extinction from Gods.

On this journey, he discovers that his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is now able to wield her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure to defeat the Butcher of the Gods.

The series “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” won its 4th episode. In the series, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans, must deal with the complicated life of a 30-something single woman who happens to be a superpowered hulk of two. meters.

Netflix

The 5th season of “Snake Kai” is available on Netflix. The series takes place 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Tournament, and takes up the eternal conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). After losing the great karate tournament, Johnny seeks to give new meaning to his life and opens the Cobra Kai dojo, which rekindles his old rivalry with Daniel.

– The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 1, Episode 3

– Flight/Risk

– Secrets of the Past

Saturday – 9/10

– Licorice Pizza

– Double Dose Challenge (via Discovery+)

HBO Max

– Elvis

– Stargirl (season 3)

– Cursed Inheritance

– Saving the King

Disney+

– Thor: Love and Thunder

– She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (4th episode)

– Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi

– The Adventures of Bertie Gregory

– Cars on the road

– Tierra Incognita

– Growing

– Sing-Along from “Frozen”

– Welcome to the Club

Netflix

– Cobra Kai (Season 5)

– End of the Road

– Suffocating Passion

– Narco-Santos (Season 1)

– My Best Friend Is Getting Married

