SG3? Selena Gomez posts video in the studio with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter

After Justin Tranter posted a video with Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels in the studio last Tuesday (9), it was Selena’s turn to share with her fans what the trio is up to. In a video posted on TikTok’s Story, the singer showed the producer at his job as Michaels records some vocals. Will we have a new feat or are there voices of support?

Also, according to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, the artist is currently in Sweden for the recording of new material. She takes a look:

COME SG3! 📽 Selena Gomez via TikTok Stories in a music studio. pic.twitter.com/shJfFbDJiK — Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) August 11, 2022

In June of this year, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight for the promotion of the series “Only Murders in the Building”, which recently premiered its second season, Gomez confirmed that he is working on new material: “I’m actually working on it right now. . It’s been a little hectic, but I’m in the studio. I am excited!”

Gomez’s last work on music was the EP “Revelación”, which was nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Short Film Video for “De Una Vez”. Selena has also been working on her makeup company, in addition to her cooking show for HBO Max “Selena + Chef”.

It is worth remembering that, with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, Selena has already produced tracks such as “Fetish”, “Hands To Myself”, “Bad Liar”, “Good For You and others. A new hymnal is coming!