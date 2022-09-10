Six Windows 11 Features That’ll Make Your Life Easier | Operational systems

Windows 11 has brought some accessibility features that can be useful not only for users with some type of disability, but also for those who want to optimize their computer use. It is possible, for example, to activate automatic subtitles when playing a video, which allows you to read what is being said. Another possibility is to use voice typing. With it, the user can say what he wants to write and the system will automatically transcribe it. In addition to being essential for people with visual impairments, this is a very useful feature when you want to write faster and faster.

There are also several other accessibility functions in Windows 11. With that in mind, the TechTudo separated six Windows 11 accessibility features that will make your day to day easier. Check them out below and see how to activate them.

The screen magnification feature can be very useful for users who suffer from farsightedness or have difficulty reading on the monitor. Windows 11 allows you to scale displayed content by 500%. It is also possible to increase only specific elements, such as text size or graphics. To enlarge the screen, just go to “Settings” and, in the menu on the left, select “System”. Then click on “Screen”. In this panel it is possible to modify the scale of your screen in general between 100% to 500%. It is also in this tab that you can enlarge specific items to the desired size.

2. Use automatic subtitles

Automatic subtitles are among the biggest new features of Windows 11. With them, it is possible to read what is being said in a video without having to listen to the audio. The feature is very useful for deaf people or for those who prefer to watch content with subtitles, for example. To activate it, go to the “Settings” menu and on the left side choose the “Accessibility” button. Then scroll down until you find the “Hearing” section. In it, click on the “Subtitles” option. In this panel, you can configure the caption style, customizing colors, opacity, size and text effects.

Useful for users with limited vision or mobility, voice typing automatically transcribes what is being said. In addition, the feature can be a good alternative for times when you need to write more quickly, such as when taking notes during a seminar or class, as it also recognizes punctuation and special characters. To use the function, press the shortcut “Windows + H”, which will trigger the speech service. Then select the button that illustrates a microphone to start typing by voice command.

4. Enlarge or color the mouse

Another possibility of Windows 11 is to customize the mouse pointer, touch and text cursor. Ideal for colorblind users or those who simply want to customize the look of the system, the function allows you to change the style, color and size of each mouse configuration. To do this, go to the Windows “Settings” menu. Then, in the “Accessibility” panel, choose “Vision”. There, you can find the options “Text cursor” and “Pointer and mouse touch”, and you can customize them according to your taste.

When reading text on the computer, it is common for words to appear too small, which can strain users’ eyes. In this case, a good alternative is to use quick zoom to enlarge the screen and better visualize items on a page. It is also possible to do the reverse process and decrease the screen size. To zoom in, press the “Windows” and “+” keys, and to zoom out, “Windows” and “-“.

6. Use night light to cut off blue light emission

The screen on devices emits a light called blue light, which can be harmful and contribute to insomnia. That’s why Windows 11 provides night light, which adds warmer colors to the screen and is ideal for users who use their computer late. To activate it, simply access the “Settings” menu and click on the “System” option on the left side. After this step, go to “Screen” and access “Night Light”. In this panel, you can activate and deactivate this filter, adjust its strength and schedule the night light activation according to the time you prefer.

with information from lifehacker and Microsoft

