‘Snow White’, ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’… Remember yesterday’s main news at D23

THE D23 continues to publish several news about the upcoming productions of disney and its partner studios, such as Pixar

Yesterday the trailers of the long-awaited ‘Abracadabra 2′, ‘Disenchanted’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’‘, in addition to the first official poster of ‘Peter Pan and Wendy‘.

There’s also news about the live-action of ‘snow White‘, about animations ‘Strange World’, ‘Elio’, ‘Wish’ and much more.

‘Abracadabra 2‘ has the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy like the witches known as the Sanderson sisters.

29 years after the original, the sequel follows three students on a mission to stop them from wreaking further havoc before dawn on All Hallows’ Eve.

Debut scheduled for 30 septemberthe sequel is directed by Anne Fletcher.

The cast also has Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale and Hannah Waddingham.

‘disenchanted‘ takes place 15 years after the marriage between Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey), when his family goes to the suburbs in search of the dreamed happily ever after.

directed by Adam Shankmanthe sequence of ‘enchanted‘ has a premiere scheduled for November 24th.

The cast also has Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.

‘The Little Mermaid‘ is the adaptation live action from the classic story and features Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel and features some changes from the backstory of the main characters – including the iconic villain Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), who will be Ariel’s aunt, something that had already been considered for the animated version of disney.

Directed by Rob Marshallthe film hits theaters in May 26, 2023.

The cast is also made up of Daveed Diggswho will give life to Sebastian, awkwafina like the hilarious Scuttle Seagull, Jacob Tremblay like the iconic flounder fish and Jonah Hauer-King like Prince Eric.

‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ is the newest adaptation in live action of the beloved child character, who will be lived by Alexander Molonywhile Wendy will be played by Ever Andersondaughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson, Star and Director of the Resident Evil Franchise.

Debut scheduled for 2023the adaptation also has Jude Law like the infamous Captain Hook, Alyssa Alook like Princess Tiger Lily, Rebecca Hall like Mrs. darling, Jim Gaffigan like the sailor Mr. Smee and Yara Shahidi like the fairy Tink.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be flying to #DisneyPlus. David Lowery directs an amazing cast including @YaraShahidi in the role of Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook. 🧚🪝 pic.twitter.com/U8tWoxxSOk — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020

‘Strange world‘ brings Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a farmer who is taken on an adventure into an unknown world accompanied by his family, including his father, explorer Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) and his son, Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young-White), a 16-year-old boy who yearns for adventures beyond his father’s farm while also navigating a school passion.

Gabrielle Union will voice Meridian Clade, a pilot and natural leader, mother to Ethan and wife to Searcher, while Lucy Liu will play Callisto Mal, the land boss of Avalonia and leader of exploration in the strange world.

Debut scheduled for November 23, 2022the animation is driven by Don Hall and Thu Nguyen.

the plot of ‘Elio‘ will explore the sci-fi theme in a space adventure, following an 11-year-old boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador of planet Earth.

Directed by Adrian Molina (‘Viva – A Vida É uma Festa’) the film counts with the voices of Yonas Kibreab (‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’) as Elio and America Ferrera (‘Superstore’) as Elio’s mother, Olga Solis.

The premiere is scheduled for the spring of 2024 (between March and June).

‘wish’ was developed as a way to celebrate 100 years of disney and will be a musical focused on the wishing star, who became known for the music ‘When you Wish Upon a Star‘, played in ‘Pinocchio’ (1940).

Directed by Chris Buckthe feature will be in November 2023 and will feature the voices of Ariana DeBose (‘Love sublime love‘) and Alan Tudyk (‘Charm‘).

In 2024 it will be released ‘Mufasa: The Lion King‘, prequel of the beloved live action of 2019.

The script written by Jeff Nathanson will feature Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa telling the story of Mufasa to a young lion cub, revealing the rise of one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands.

The film will be directed by Barry Jenkins (‘Moonlight: Under the Moonlight’)

Also in 2024, the live-action version of ‘Snow White’starring Rachel Zegler (‘Love, Sublime Love’) and Gal Gadot (‘Wonder Woman’).

with direction of Marc Webb (‘The Amazing Spider-Man’), the feature is a retelling of the classic animation released in 1938.

