Squirrel invades bird feeder and gets stuck after filling his belly

In November 2021, volunteers from the RSPCA, a charity that helps animals in England and Wales, were called to help a pet.

The rescue was unusual. That’s because a squirrel ate too much and ended up stuck in the bird food container. The small rodent decided to eat the food intended for the birds, so he went to the place where the feeder was, entered and enjoyed the treats.

But when it was time to leave, who said he managed to get out of there? Didn’t make it, no. The sweetie needed help. Because as he got chubby, he didn’t go through the cracks.

The squirrel got stuck in the bird feeder.

I think at that time, he regretted having eaten so much. Luckily, he didn’t stay there long, because the residents of the house, seeing him in that situation, soon called the RSPCA asking for help.

The rescue was filmed and shared on the institution’s social networks with the following caption:

– “Squirrel proof? I don’t think so! Oh, crazy, help me!”.

– “Okay, but don’t bite me”.

Hahaha… the little bastard still wanted to bite his saviors. But it’s understandable, since he thought they were predators. In the scenes it is possible to see one of the volunteers with pliers in hand to cut the bars that held the little animal.

The squirrel was already clinging to the cell that held him as if to say ‘get me out of here!

The rescuer used pliers to free the animal.

“This little chancellor decided to break into a bird feeder, but it all went terribly wrong and he was trapped inside. Luckily, we managed to free him, only with his pride damaged,” the NGO spokesperson wrote in the caption.

The publication received more than 60 thousand views, 578 reactions and dozens of comments from netizens who were amused by the rodent’s art and others thanking the RSPCA’s action.

“RSPCA you are amazing and I will always support the fantastic work you do,” praised one.

“Wow! I can’t imagine how he got there! They are very determined these guys. Glad he was released and no damage was done,” commented another.

“Glad you guys saved him! So cute!” wrote a third.

Check out the video:

Glad it ended well in the end!

