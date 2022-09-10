Star Wars at D23: Ahsoka’s First Concept Images Feature Jedi Adventure Puzzles – News Seen on the web

The series arrives on Disney+ in 2023.

The universe of Star Wars series is about to expand. Starring Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka will follow the adventures of Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice. The production won its new content this afternoon (10), during D23.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni led the presentation on the project. “Rosario has been phenomenal,” Filoni said. “Every time she plays Ahsoka, she embodies the character more and more. Know that the people who work on Star Wars love these things as much as you do.”

On what to expect from the plot, he adds: “The character has found new ground with the work we’re doing, and The Mandalorian has really set it up beautifully.”

During the panel, the first concept images of the series were released. They present some riddles of the new Jedi adventure of this fantastic universe.

Functioning as a spin-off of The Mandalorian, which returns with a new season in 2023, the attraction produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau also debuts next year.

The mythical character last appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, in addition to the Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars animations. In the chronology of the intergalactic franchise, the series should take place sometime after the events of The Mandalorian season two, somewhere between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

In addition to Dawson, the cast includes Eman Esfandi, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson.