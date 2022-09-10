“Stories that Inspire”: Disney creates campaign with iconic princesses

Who doesn’t love Disney princesses? In addition to incredible stories, ranging from romance to adventure, the company’s greatest characters manage to impart true life lessons to everyone who watches the productions. With that in mind, Disney started the campaign “Stories that Inspire“, in order to highlight the greatest qualities of their princesses, but mainly to show that there is a royalty inside all of us.

In the action manifesto video, we see different girls as the main message is read. Basically, it doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from or what you look like – what really matters is what’s inside the heart. Pretty cool, huh? Take a look at the result:

Disney campaign highlights qualities of princesses

Each Disney princess has her own narrative and style, right? So of course their personality would also differ. In the campaign, the company mentions some names that have marked history – and that we love very much – such as Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Bela, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Anna, Elsa and Moana. .

