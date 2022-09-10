Tales of the Walking Dead: Episode 6 Time!

Tales of the Waking Dead returns this Sunday (11), presenting its sixth and final episode of the anthology series of the universe of The Walking Dead.

The episode is titled “La Doña“, with the synopsis:

“A haunting tale of a couple traumatized by the apocalypse who may or may not be plagued by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with unexplained phenomena in the house affect the couple’s psyche and their relationship“

is starring Daniella Pineda like Idalia and Danny Ramirez like Eric. They are a couple seeking shelter at La Doña Alma’s house.

First and foremost, this episode is a psychological thriller set in an apocalypse. Second, does the couple begin to be haunted by the house, or is it just in their minds? In addition, frightening memories and incomprehensible events begin to wear on the couple and wear down their relationship.

Tales of the Walking Dead schedule

the first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead debut around 4:00 (BRT) this Sunday (11), only through the AMC+ In the USA.

Cast

In the list we have: Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Daniella Pineda, Danny Ramirez, Jessie T. Usher, Samantha Morton, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz.

In short, we still don’t know when the series will debut on streaming in national territory, probably from Star Plus. In Brazil, eager fans should come up with alternative subtitles for the episodes. As soon as a date is confirmed in Brazil, we will add the information.