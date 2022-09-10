The Charles III scandals: infidelity to Diana, letters to ministers and purchase of honors – News

King Charles III has been a controversial figure over the years, from infidelity when he was married to Princess Diana and alleged political interference, to gaffes and scandals involving aides.

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II has never enjoyed his mother’s popularity, which adds to the challenges he will now face as a monarch.





Although the situation has improved in recent times, he has been criticized by British tabloids for years for showing indifference.

On the other hand, it is unlikely that the portrayal of the marital problems he faced, shown in the hit Netflix series The Crownhas helped the new sovereign’s image a quarter of a century after his divorce from Diana.

He has also been accused of meddling in politics, and in 2021, Charles III’s most trusted adviser resigned for the second time amid controversy.

“I believe that all these things are harmful, The Crown to reality”, considered the royal writer Penny Junor in 2021, after the outbreak of a scandal that involved the alleged delivery of honors in exchange for money for charity by the then Prince of Wales.





Being accepted as king “is going to be difficult for him, whatever happens, but all these revelations don’t help,” he added.









“Three people”











Charles III’s image suffered a devastating blow during the bitter separation from Diana.

In an explosive interview with the BBC in 1995, the then-Princess of Wales revealed that “there were three people” at the wedding, referring to her husband’s relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, the current Queen Consort.

The royal couple had announced their separation in 1992, but as a result of this controversial interview, they ended up divorcing only in 1996.

By giving her own version of events – and admitting infidelity – Diana exposed the struggles she lived within the royal family, criticized the monarchy and questioned her husband’s ability to be king.

This earned the “people’s princess” wide public sympathy, which extended after her death in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Charles III has long been criticized for both the extramarital affair and the initial mismanagement of Diana’s death.

However, he gradually gained the support of public opinion and acceptance that he found happiness with Camilla, whom he married in 2005.









“Black spider”











The new sovereign also caused controversy by pressuring politicians in private on various public issues, from health to the environment.

In a series of letters between him and various government ministers, known as “black spider” memos for their scrawled handwriting, the heir asked about a wide range of subjects.

Made public in 2015 after a decade-long legal battle waged by The Guardian newspaper, they included, among other topics, Charles III’s distaste for modern architecture.

His opposition to avant-garde design first came to public attention in 1984, when he described plans to modernize the National Gallery in London as something akin to adding a “monstrous boil on the face of a very elegant and dear friend”.

The “black spider” letters provoked reactions against the then-future king and concerns that he was overstepping the mark.

However, in a 2018 interview on the occasion of his 70th birthday, Charles III insisted that he never interfered directly in politics and that he understood the difference between being a prince and a monarch.









Money for honors?











More recently, Charles III was involved in an alleged honors purchase case.

A series of reports showed that the king’s advisers worked to obtain royal honor and even British citizenship for a Saudi businessman who donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to the new sovereign.

Michael Fawcett, former chamberlain to Charles III, who became director of the monarch’s charitable foundation, resigned in 2021 after an internal investigation into these allegations.

Despite that, this was not the first complaint against Fawcett who, by association, splashed the king. In 2003, he had already resigned after being accused of breaking palace rules and accepting gratuities.

Although he was later acquitted of allegations of financial misconduct for selling unwanted royal gifts, an internal report found several members of Charles III’s entourage guilty of “grave misconduct”.



