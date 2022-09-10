The dialogues that led to the arrest of ex-Police Chief Allan Turnowski

Qhen he saw on TV and on news websites the murder of drug trafficker Jorge Rafaat Toumani with a 50 caliber machine gun ordered by the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) faction in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, in June 2016, the Civil Police delegate in Rio Maurício Demétrio Afonso Alves sent an audio on WhatsApp to an informant of his, Marcelo José Araújo de Oliveira. “We’ll see this business of solving this Rogério soon”, he said.

Alves was referring to the bookie Rogério de Andrade, at the time involved in a bloody dispute with fellow bookie Fernando Iggnácio for control of the animal game in Rio and Baixada, the estate of the “capo” Castor de Andrade, who died in 1997. Rogério was a son de Castor, and Fernando Iggnácio, son-in-law. According to an investigation by the State Public Prosecutor’s Office, Alves and Oliveira teamed up with Iggnácio to murder Andrade – the bicheiro had already escaped two attacks, in 2001 and 2010. , Guru or Friend of Israel by the duo. Turnowski was head of the Civil Police of Rio between 2009 and 2011, but in that 2016 he was sidelined in the corporation, occupying a bureaucratic position at Cedae, the Rio de Janeiro sanitation company. Even so, he maintained prestige and political strength.. What the MP’s investigation says is that Turnowski, in addition to police action, was a double agent in the world of crime: he received information from Andrade’s group, where he was considered an ally, and passed it on to Iggnácio through Chief Alves.

Dialogues obtained by the Public Ministry show that Turnowski, Alves and Oliveira began to discuss a financial “ceiling” to be charged from Iggnácio to fund the plan to assassinate Andrade. “He [Allan Turnowski] he said it’s ok, I said more or less, then, that conversation we had… on the roof, to solve… […] he said ‘my brother, I need the expense and we’ll see there, then, the ceiling, which is only once.”

At the same time, Turnowski had been putting pressure on an ally of Andrade, Jorge Luiz Fernandes, known as Jorginho, to join the rival bicheiro, especially when, that year, Andrade argued with Jorginho and threatened to take from the latter the territory explored with slot machines. Turnowski and Alves try to convince Jorginho to arrange for Andrade’s death and even stipulate a “cost” for the murder: 3 million reais, divided equally between the two delegates and Oliveira. “I don’t think so, man, I think he should already set a value there… Three million? A million for each is good…”, says Alves.

Rogério de Andrade’s murder did not work out that year. It was not until March 2017 that the plan to kill the offender appeared in Ibiza, Spain, where Andrade was vacationing in August: “It was interesting to think about something there in Spain, you know? Think about it. I’ll think about it too”, says Alves. Three months later, in June, the group took up the theme again, considering an attack on the bicheiro inside a shopping center in Rio, carried out by assassins dressed in Military Police uniforms. “I was thinking of two or three… in the Military Police uniform, what do you think? It was a good one, right?”, says Alves to the informant Oliveira. But neither of the two plans was put into practice.

The monitoring of Rogério de Andrade by Alves was permanent, with an incessant search for information about the bookie and his family, including income tax returns, vehicles and travel. In July 2018, when Rogério de Andrade was in prison due to a conviction for smuggling, Alves considered poisoning his food in prison: “Everything that goes there, to feed, the boy… is in the boy’s hands, understand? From a boy there of them. Everything… he’s eating everything from the outside. And whoever guards it is one of them, understand? A guy of ours there, who’s about to talk. […] Honestly, I thought it was pretty reasonable, okay?” The plan just didn’t go ahead because Fernando Iggnácio didn’t authorize it.

In November 2020, it was Iggnácio who ended up shot dead as he descended by helicopter in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, West Zone of Rio. Last August, Andrade was arrested, accused of being the mastermind of the crime.

PFor the Public Ministry, delegates Turnowski and Alves maintained a criminal society within the Civil Police. In May 2020, when the Federal Police announced delegate Tássio Muzzi as the new superintendent of the corporation in Rio, Turnowski said in a WhatsApp message that two PF delegates who were his disaffected, Fábio Galvão and Jaime Cândido, “must come along”. “It’s screwed”, replied Alves. “Pk rain [pica],” retorted Turnowski. Then Turnowski sent an audio to his fellow delegate: “Guru, if he catches me he will catch you, Guru. You have to protect me for you! Forget me! Damn, are you crazy? We are a CNPJ, a CPF only! Embryo brothers!”

Three months later, in September 2020, on the recommendation of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, Turnowski was appointed Secretary of Civil Police by the newly sworn-in governor Cláudio Castro. As soon as he took office, delegate Alves asked his friend, now secretary, for a favor: retaliate against a delegate who had been investigating Alves for involvement in a scheme to receive bribes from traders on Teresa Street, in Petrópolis, in exchange for turning a blind eye to the selling pirated clothes on site. According to the Public Ministry, Turnowski monitored the progress of the investigation and passed the information on to Alves. Still, the investigation continued, and Alves was arrested in July 2021 with 240,000 reais in cash and three armored vehicles. When extracting the content from Alves’ cell phone, prosecutors from Gaeco, the branch of the Public Ministry that investigates organized crime, found the compromising dialogues of Alves, Oliveira and Turnowski.

Delegate Turnowski would only leave the post of secretary earlier this year to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the PL, a party of the Bolsonaro clan. His urn number is 2227 – the last two digits refer to the 27 murdered in an operation coordinated by Turnowski in Jacarezinho last year, in the biggest slaughter in the history of Rio.

Two days after participating in the Bolsonarista demonstrations of Sete de Setembro on the edge of Copacabana, with the right to photos with Jair Bolsonaro and Cláudio Castro, Turnowski was arrested this Friday morning, 9, in his apartment in Barra da Tijuca. On the same day, he was denounced by the Public Ministry for the crime of criminal association. Alves, who was already in prison, and Oliveira, a fugitive, were denounced for criminal organization and passive corruption. Turnowski’s lawyer, Fernando Drummond, could not be located. In a video recorded on August 11, Turnowski said he learned of the search warrant that was to be served at his residence by the Public Ministry and criticized prosecutors from Gaeco, the branch of the agency that investigates organized crime. “You know I’m strong in my campaign. And as a federal deputy, the game will reverse. […] You are the scum of the Public Ministry. I’m going to be a federal deputy and I’m going to open an investigation against you. You are scoundrels, spiders.”

In a statement, the Association of Civil Police Delegates of Rio criticized the operation. “We have deep respect for the work of the Public Ministry, however, as reported by the press, the investigated facts are in the past and would not be currently underway, which leads us to ask why the operation did not take place longer ago or after the election. electoral.”

Until 7 pm this Friday, Turnowski remained in a room of the Civil Police Internal Affairs, while his defense sought a habeas corpus in the Court of Justice.

FA well-connected figure politically and influential in the Jewish community in Rio de Janeiro, Turnowski has been controversial in his career. In the 2000s, he headed a team of MPs assigned to the Civil Police. Part of this team would become known in the criminal underworld, such as Ronie Lessa, accused of killing councilor Marielle Franco in 2018, and Carlos Humberto da Silva Moreira, the Dog, later arrested accused of involvement with the militia.

In testimony to the Federal Public Ministry revealed by piauí, militiaman Orlando Curicica said that, in 2010, Turnowski was one of the masterminds of the murder of an army sergeant accused of killing the son of Rogério de Andrade, in 2010 (the offender survived), in exchange for 2 million reais. The delegate, according to Curicica, also received bribes from the animal game so as not to seize slot machines scattered throughout Rio.

In November 2010, the Federal Police recorded a phone call from Turnowski in which he appeared to alert a Civil Police inspector that he was being investigated. The inspector, according to the Public Ministry, was involved with the militia and even received weapons seized in “official” operations against drug trafficking. “Be smart there because I deny the Federal is saying that he was eavesdropped. […] See if there’s anyone else stuck. […] Check your teams there”, warned Turnowski. Despite being indicted by the Federal Police, he was not denounced by the Public Ministry.

After that, Turnowski resigned as head of the Civil Police and spent a few years working in Cedae’s corporate security area, until he returned to the top of the corporation in the Witzel government, as Undersecretary of Civil Police. “Especially now with Dr. Allan Turnowski, these people heading the police, a lot of thieves are back in power in Rio de Janeiro,” said Curicica.