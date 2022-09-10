The emotional weight Balmoral has for Princes William and Harry

Harry and William live, today, a period of great tension.

Balmoral Castle is full of memories, being the official residence of the English royal family during the summer. It was, in fact, where the queen is said to be. Elizabeth II was happier. However, it is also a place marked by pain, especially for princes William and Harrysince it was there, precisely 25 years ago, that they learned of the tragic and untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Having to return to Balmoral yesterday, in a moment as painful as the death of Queen Elizabeth II, certainly brought back the memory of that end of August 1997 that inevitably marked them forever. At the time, the queen was vacationing at Balmoral Castle, as was the now king, Charles IIIwith their children, William and Harry.

The family was stunned by the news in the middle of the night and Charles III wanted to travel immediately to France, to pick up the body of Diana, who died in a car accident, in a tunnel in Paris. When that happened, Princes William and Harry remained at Balmoral, alongside their grandmother. Grandmother to whom they had to say goodbye yesterday, precisely in the same castle, and at a time when the relationship between them is quite shaky and full of sorrows.