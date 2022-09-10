‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is renewed; Season 6 of the series will be the last

THE hulu hit the hammer and renewed ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ for the 6th and final season. Starred by actress Elisabeth Moss, the new batch of episodes for the 5th year is scheduled to premiere on September 14. According to information from Variety, although the plot is coming to an end, the story will have a continuation.

Bruce Miller, creator of the series, revealed that he is already working on the creation of ‘The Testaments’, which will be a sequel to the plot starring Elizabeth Moss. The story will take place a few years after the end of the original work.

It’s been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and hauntingly relevant world, and we’re excited to bring viewers a sixth and final season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which has unfortunately remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and we are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, without whom we would never have reached this point. Said showrunner Bruce Miller.

The plot is set in dystopian Gilead, a formerly US-owned totalitarian society facing a falling birthrate and treating women as property. Offred/June is a handmaid – a term used to designate castes of women forced into sexual servitude in an attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In the story, the main character, one of the few fertile women left, struggles to survive and find her daughter who has been taken away.

The first three seasons are available on Globoplay. The 4th can be watched on Paramount+, and the 5th can also be watched on the streaming platform.

