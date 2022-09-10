The Handmaid’s Tale | Sixth season will be the last of the series

Public and critical success, The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for its sixth and final season. The information was released by Hulu, the entertainment company responsible for the production.

Not much information about the last season is known yet, as season 5 hasn’t even been released yet, but more information should come out soon. Meanwhile, what is certain is that the fifth season will arrive in the United States on September 14th. and in Brazil on the 18th of the same month, being displayed by Paramount+.

The plot will see June face the consequences of Waterford’s murder, as she tries to find her life purpose and redefine her identity. Meanwhile, Joy will try to increase her status in Toronto as Gilead’s forces increase in Canada.

What is The Handmaid’s Tale about?

If you’ve never heard of The Handmaid’s Tale or you are still a little lost, rest assured that we will explain it to you. The work is inspired by the book of the same name by author Margaret Atwood and shows a dystopia in which the United States and other countries become totalitarian states ruled by a religious faction.

A success with audiences and critics, the series will end in the sixth season. (Image: Reproduction/Paramount+)

Based on Old Testament laws, the faction takes away the rights of minorities and turns fertile women into “handmaids”, that is, sexual and reproductive slaves. The plot is told from the point of view of June (Elisabeth Moss), one of the handmaids struggling to escape slavery.

Is The Handmaid’s Tale worth watching?

One of the most praised series by critics and the media, the work has already won several awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2017, and is certainly one of the best-executed productions today.

With a powerful plot, The Handmaid’s Tale it has chances of winning over the viewer, but by approaching themes such as sexual violence, slavery and others, it can scare away the most impressionable audience. Therefore, worth it if you are not sensitive to these themes.

What comes after The Handmaid’s Tale?

The sixth season may even be the last of The Handmaid’s Tale, but June’s story shouldn’t end there. That’s because the spin-off The Testaments started to be developed now.

The story, which is also inspired by another book of the same name by Margaret Atwood, will show the events 15 years after what happened in the first series and will certainly connect both plots.