The Midnight Club and 13 horror movies, series and thrillers coming to Netflix in October 2022

With Halloween fast approaching, many of us are eager to find new horror movies and thrillers to watch. There are plenty of new Netflix horrors coming this October, including Mike Flanagan’s new show the midnight club and William the Bull’s Horror Anthology Series Cabinet of Curiosities.

Plus, the horror on Netflix extends to a Stephen King movie, a Halloween-themed season of Nailed It, a Jeffrey Dahmer documentary series, and more. Anyone excited to find out what’s on the way next month will find that Netflix has some exciting lineup planned for its Netflix and Chills roster this year.

As it’s still early September, the following list isn’t complete yet, we’ll likely see some older horror movies added to the streaming service in October as well, but we’ll update later once Netflix releases its official October calendar. For now, check out the new horror on Netflix coming next month.

Horror on Netflix in October 2022

Mr. Harrigan, October 5

Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland star in this horror film based on a short story by Stephen King. Martell plays a teenager named Craig who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire (Sutherland). When Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig is suddenly able to communicate with his friend from beyond the grave via his phone.

The Midnight Club, October 7th

Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series is the midnight club based on the novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. The new show takes place in an asylum where a group of teenagers gather at night to tell each other scary stories. They make a pact that the first of them to die has to try to communicate with others from beyond the grave, and when that pact finally happens, bizarre incidents begin.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, October 25-28

Cabinet of Curiosities is an upcoming horror anthology series specially curated by Guillermo del Toro, who even wrote two original stories for the show. Del Toro will also personally introduce each chapter of the anthology, which includes sophisticated and harrowing stories that challenge the classic genre. Cabinet of Curiosities will air as a four-night special event with two new episodes coming out daily from October 25-28.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow, October 14

Weird stuff Star Priah Ferguson leads this family-friendly Halloween comedy alongside comedian Marlon Wayans. When a curse awakens a mischievous Halloween spirit, the decorations begin to come to life and wreak havoc on the town. A Halloween-hating father (Wayans) and his daughter (Ferguson) must end the curse before it’s too late.

Thrillers and More Coming to Netflix in October 2022

The following shows and movies aren’t necessarily horror, but either fall into the “thriller” category or are simply spooky, spooky, or Halloween-themed!

the good nurse – Upcoming film based on the true story of serial killer nurse Charles Cullen, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, broadcast October 26

– Upcoming film based on the true story of serial killer nurse Charles Cullen, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, broadcast October 26 The School of Good and Evil – Fantasy feature film based on the book by Soman Chainani and starring Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh, broadcast October 19

– Fantasy feature film based on the book by Soman Chainani and starring Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh, broadcast October 19 Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 – The Netflix documentary series returns for a three-week event, including six new mysteries, released October 18, October 25, and November 1

– The Netflix documentary series returns for a three-week event, including six new mysteries, released October 18, October 25, and November 1 Wendell & Wild – Stop-motion animation directed by Henry Selick, streaming October 28

– Stop-motion animation directed by Henry Selick, streaming October 28 luckiest girl in the world – Dark drama starring Mila Kunis based on Jessica Knoll’s bestseller, October 7

– Dark drama starring Mila Kunis based on Jessica Knoll’s bestseller, October 7 Daniel Enchanted – New animated series, October 27

– New animated series, October 27 Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – Netflix Original Documentaries, a sequel to Conversations with an Assassinoctober 7th

– Netflix Original Documentaries, a sequel to Conversations with an Assassinoctober 7th Nailed it! season 7 – Halloween-themed season, October 6

– Halloween-themed season, October 6 Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 – Scary animated series returns with more episodes, streaming October 13

Which Netflix horror are you most looking forward to watching in October 2022?