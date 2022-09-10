The One Thing That Hurt Jennifer Aniston The Most In Her Divorce

ads

When Brad Pitt and Aniston split in 2005, rumors surfaced that Pitt left his wife for his “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, Angelina Jolie. “What happened to him after the breakup – it’s his life now. I made a conscious effort not to add to the toxicity of this situation,” she told Vanity Fair in 2005.

But she admitted that she was distraught over the breakup, around the same time “Friends” ended. Pitt had not appeared on the recording and, according to sources, he had already “emotionally examined” the marriage. “That was very painful. It was a family, and I don’t do well with families breaking up,” she said of leaving “Friends,” adding that Pitt didn’t offer emotional support. “He just wasn’t there for me.” She also regretted not having left anything for herself. “I wouldn’t give that much of myself,” she said when asked if she would do something different. “I love taking care of people, and I definitely put his needs before mine sometimes. Somewhere along the way, you kind of get lost.”

Although Aniston felt hurt and disappointed during the divorce, she doesn’t consider the experience “painful”. Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, she said: “I don’t find it painful,” said Aniston. “I think it’s a narrative that follows you because it’s an interesting headline.” While the divorce hurts, being the subject of endless tabloid stories seems to have hurt her the most.