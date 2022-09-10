The Sci-Fi Movie With Tom Cruise That No One Expected, But It Is One Of The Best Of His Career – Film News

Starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, Edge of Tomorrow is one of the biggest hits of the 2010s.

Original, fast paced, with charismatic actors and a good dose of humor; these are the ideal ingredients for a good Hollywood blockbuster, a subgenre that, over the decades, has conquered the general public. Within this perspective, a good example of the aforementioned set is Edge of Tomorrow, a science fiction film starring Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt and which won over the public in 2014.

Great option to see the Mission: Impossible star being threatened by aliens, after all, the passing of the years has treated the feature film very well – but did you know that it wasn’t always that way?

ON THE LIMIT OF TOMORROW HAD PROBLEMS





For starters, the production of Edge of Tomorrow (in the original) was revealed by the producers as something close to a nightmare. Early on, when screenwriter Dante Harper was hired to adapt Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s book, he found the task “too complex”, but accepted the challenge and spent the next eight months writing the plot. After it was finished, unhappy with Harper’s work, the text was almost entirely altered by Doug Liman, the director in charge of production. In a final decision, with filming scheduled to begin in two months, the studio hired Christopher McQuarrie to rewrite the entire script.

When it came time to film, things didn’t get any better. After the first day of recording, Liman asked that everything that had been shot be repeated, something that did not please the producers. At the same time, scenes shot on a beach, which would have taken two weeks, ended up taking three months.

Among other setbacks, the team had to deal with rough British weather, which changed every 5 minutes. When you’re shooting a time loop where everything has to happen on the same day, you can’t have big differences in the external environment from one shot to the next. The director solved the hurdle by having two crews shoot seven days a week, without a break. Knowing the weather in the UK, he preferred not to bet on what the weather would be like over the next few days.

In the end, Edge of Tomorrow turned out to be a box office and critical success. In total, it raised US$370 million at the box office, in addition to the audience that left the movie theaters happy. The story, without reinventing the genre or proposing something radically different, manages to stand out for the freshness given to science fiction – let’s face it, it urgently needs more works of this proportion lately.

WHAT IS THE STORY OF ON THE EDGE OF TOMORROW?





After years of fighting the aliens who have invaded Earth, humans face a battle of paramount importance for the future of the planet. In the course of the conflict, soldier Bill Cage (Cruise) dies and, without knowing how, enters a time loop that leads him to live the same day over and over again. From then on, with the help of the famous warrior Rita Vrataski (Blunt), he must use his acquired experience to try to change the course of the war.

