The White Lotus, Season 2: Premiere Preview and All About

The White Lotus, from HBO, will return for season two in 2022 – but the dark comedy will look a little different than before. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series. The central idea is to focus on the misadventures of the rich and famous vacationing at a fancy Hawaiian resort called The White Lotus.

The first season featured a cast that included Jennifer Coolidge, alongside Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney and more. Each of the actors played a character who carelessly wreaked havoc on the tropical island. His crimes included everything from apathy to accidental murder.

However, White is not interested in repeating the same plot points, even if the model is similar.

“On TV, it’s hard to start from scratch and go through it all over again”, said the writer of Rock School to Entertainment Weekly. He stated that he would return for another season.”because I feel like there is a way to get some new themes and do it in a way that feels new”.

Whichever direction White ends up choosing, HBO is on board. Rumor has it that the show could head to Europe and include more than a few familiar faces from the first season.

The plot

HBO revealed that the new season “leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of tourists as they fly to another White Lotus property and temporarily settle among its inhabitants.”.

White teased that the series would go international. The fun part about leaving the US, he told EW, is that the writers “could get into culture shock ideas and stuff like that”.

a new cast

For those hoping to see all of their favorite characters traveling together again, White has some bad news. “I don’t think you can have [todos os convidados da primeira temporada] on the same vacation again” White said.

However, he teased that perhaps “could be a Marvel Universe type thing where some of them would come back”. “We’ve only done one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who’s available.”

In January 2022, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson were cast as series regulars for the show’s second season. A month later, the star of DivergentTheo James, and Meghann Fahy of The Bold Typesigned with the project.

Jennifer Coolidge is back

In October 2021, it was reported that the star of Legally Blonde would return for the second season. It’s unclear if she’s reprising her character from season one, Tanya McQuoid, a drunk socialite who was at the resort to scatter her mother’s ashes — or playing a different character.

In June 2022, then, TVLine confirmed that Coolidge will once again play Tanya in the HBO series.

“They didn’t tell me what the script is,” Coolidge told Entertainment Tonight. “But I hope to have a lot of romance and sex in this next chapter.“

She also praised the show, noting that it is the “most popular” that she has already done. “It didn’t matter where I was this year. It didn’t matter that I was wearing a mask“, added Coolidge. “I could be on a speedboat in Maine passing another speedboat and someone would say: The White Lotus! It was weird. Everyone watched it!”

Aubrey Plaza joins the cast

the actress of legion will join season two as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends.

In an April 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, Plaza revealed that he was filming the second season at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Italy. “It’s very wild“, she said. “We took up the entire hotel. There’s an energy for sure… It’s cool how the location influences the show. Sicily is such a culturally rich place. There is a volcano that has erupted. It’s a very busy environment.“

HBO Max released a short clip from the upcoming season in July 2022, which revealed that Jon Gries, who played Greg in season one, is back. During the first set of episodes, the character fell in love with Coolidge’s Tanya, and based on the teaser, their romance is just beginning. The pair can finally be seen enjoying the Sicilian countryside on a motorcycle amid clips of the new faces finding their way in Italy.

When does season 2 premiere?

Shortly after the show earned an impressive 20 Emmy nominations in its debut season, HBO announced in August 2022 that the second season would air in October.

In August 2022, Plaza hinted that the new season will not be the same as the show’s premiere. “Mike is really good at making season two different,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s still The White Lotus but now we’re in Italy so it has a totally different vibe and I think people will be surprised.” As for Coolidge’s performance, for example, Plaza added: “She is exactly how you want her to be.”.