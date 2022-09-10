Thunderbolts have roster revealed during D23

The new team of MCU it’s climbing! During the panel marvel studios from 2022, Kevin Feige revealed the cast of thunderboltsa feature that will bring together some of the main anti-heroes and villains that have arrived at the House of Ideas in recent years.

Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), John Walker/American Agent (Wyatt Russell), Alexei Alanovich Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbor), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (sebastian stan) will join Phantom (Hannah John-Kamen) and Coach (Olga Kurylenko). The team will be led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

In the event, Kevin Feige took the opportunity to share the first conceptual image of the feature, which brings together the characters. Check out:

Officialized in June, thunderbolts has a premiere scheduled for July 26, 2024 and will mark the end of Phase 5 of the MCU.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.