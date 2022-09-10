Tite praises Dorival Jr. for ‘quick revolution’ in Flamengo in the resumption of Everton Ribeiro and praises little-spoken name of the carioca team: ‘Grande platform’

Tite praised Dorival Jr. for ‘quick revolution’ at Flamengo in the resumption of Everton Ribeiro

Name appearing on the notices of the Brazilian Team under the command of Tite, Everton Ribeiro can be with one foot in the Qatar World Cup.

the sock of Flamengo appeared in the list for the friendly matches against Ghana and Tunisia on 23 and 27 Septemberin the last duels before the final list for the 2022 World Cup.

Asked about the presence of the point guard and the absence of Philippe Coutinho, and about how this could indicate a direct competition between the two for a spot, the coach admitted the ‘fight’ for a place in the selection.

“There is competition, creative players of the position. He is a player of creation, he had his tests”, said Tite about having taken Everton Ribeiro, and took the opportunity to praise his teammate Dorival Júnior, who took over Flamengo in recent months.

“I want to praise the work of Dorival Júnior. In a short time, he managed to adjust the team in a way. Complement sectors and complement teams, which is very difficult. On top of the high performance resumption of Everton and Flamengo in general, he raises the technical level of the athletes. This tuning between physical preparation and technical and tactical adjustment makes this evolution. They do compete. He is a great player”.

Even indicating that there are still open spots and that the matches against Ghana and Tunisia help to create some new features on the list, Tite showed that there are players outside the call-up who are monitored by the coaching staff.

“Couto is an extraordinary player. Gabriel Jesus too. We are talking about David Neres, Martinelli. Is very difficult. Dudu for me was the best player in the classification of Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro. Cassio is returning in big time. Santos resuming a great level. Just to let you know how the competition is.”

Brazil’s two friendlies, the last ones before the Cup, will take place in France. First, on the 23rd, the selection faces Ghana in Le Havre, at the Stade Océane; then, on the 27th, the rival will be Tunisia, in Paris, in the Parc des Princes, home of PSG. The two duels will be at 15:30 (Brasília time).

The Brazilian team is in Group G of the World Cup alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon. The World Cup debut will be on November 24, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against the Serbs.