Unplugging the phone before charging 100% damages the battery?

Unplugging the cell phone charger before the charge is 100% complete is a very common attitude when in a hurry. When you need to use the device urgently, leave the house running or simply don’t want to wait, the user just interrupts the charging.

Can this practice compromise battery life? Does unplug charger before completing the cycle does it damage the cell phone?

‘Addictive’ to mobile

What many people believe is that this practice can “addict” the device’s battery, reducing its operating capacity and the time required between one charge and another. However, experts say this is a myth.

The battery of the latest smartphones is made with lithium ions and has its lifespan measured in cycles. The duration time counts from its total charge, which corresponds to a complete cycle.

This problem of “bad” batteries only affected the older ones, produced with nickel-cadmium. In fact, new products also don’t need to be charged for 8 or 12 hours after they come out of the box, as was the custom in the past.

Lifespan

Another very common myth is that the cell phone can only be recharged after the battery cycle is complete. Not only is this a lie, but ending the cycle can put stress on the data processing system. The ideal is to always leave the battery between 20% and 80%.

Specialists consulted by the portal Digital Look state that charging must be done after it reaches the 20% level. Most cell phones issue a notification when this happens.

A cell phone battery performs about 400 cycles of 100% charges before it starts to lose efficiency. After this period, it is common for its capacity to gradually decrease.