Vasco makes demands to play at Maracanã and Flamengo revolts

The approach of Vasco da Gama with the Government of Rio de Janeiro, commanded by Cláudio Castro, caused discomfort in Flamengo. However, what most angered Rubro-Negro are Cruzmaltino’s demands to work at Maracanã after the opening of the new public notice for the stadium’s concession. That’s because Vasco wants to play practically a quarter of the weekends of the year at Maracanã and doesn’t want to pay for the venue’s monthly fee.

According to a publication by the blog Panorama Esportivo, from the newspaper O Globo, a battle is open behind the scenes and Flamengo has turned up its nose at what Cruzmaltino is asking for.

Vasco’s demands that bother Flamengo

Vasco wants to play at Maracanã ten times a year from the next concession. However, another requirement of the club is that all ten games are on the weekend, as they are the days of best income. Vasco’s board doesn’t think about signing to send games at Maracanã on Wednesdays, for example. If what was requested by the club is accepted, Vasco will have a quarter of the 40 Sundays planned for Maracanã to host games in the year.

Flamengo, however, understands that the rival wants “the best of all worlds”, according to Panorama Esportivo. Vasco’s idea, in Rubro-Negro’s understanding, is to play occasionally at Maracanã, choose when he will use the stadium, and pay only the rent for one day of use, while the monthly costs would continue with the concessionaire managed by Flamengo and Fluminense. Fla has already asked for clarification from the government, which in recent weeks has left open the chance for the four big clubs in Rio de Janeiro to use Maracanã from 2023.

The trend is that in addition to Vasco, Botafogo also wants to play at Maracanã in some games starting next year.