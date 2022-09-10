Vasco won after all the coach changes in the season | vasco

If the challenge against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, is huge, the Vasco fan can cling to the favorable record of the season. The team from Rio won after all the changes of coaches in 2022. And there were not few. Fourth coach of the year, Jorginho debuts on Sunday.

Zé Ricardo, Emílio Faro (twice) and Maurício Souza debuted with victories this season at Vasco. At different times and scenarios, but all left with three field points in their respective opening games. below the ge recalls the first games of each coach in front of the team in 2022.

1 of 6 Jorginho debuts in command of Vasco this Sunday, against Grêmio — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco Jorginho debuts in command of Vasco this Sunday, against Grêmio — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco

Announced in December, Zé Ricardo took over Vasco in early January and was the one who had the most time to prepare before his debut. Which doesn’t mean it was easy. On January 3, at the team’s re-presentation, the coach found a very short squad, undergoing reformulation, after the departure of more than 20 players. To make matters worse, an outbreak of Covid took six athletes away in the first week of training.

2 of 6 Vasco players celebrating the goal in the victory against Volta Redonda by Carioca — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Vasco players celebrating the goal in the victory against Volta Redonda for Carioca — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Twenty-three days later, against Volta Redonda, Zé Ricardo and Vasco debuted in the Campeonato Carioca with a 4-2 victory over Volta Redonda, at Raulino de Oliveira. Gabriel Pec, Raniel, Nenê and Juninho scored the winning goals.

Zé Ricardo had ups and downs, but left after giving the team an identity in the first ten rounds of Serie B and receiving a proposal from Shimizu S-Pulse, from Japan. The decision took the club by surprise. While looking for a new coach, permanent assistant Emílio Faro took over the team for the first time.

First pass from Faro

Best moments: Náutico 2 x 3 Vasco, for the 11th round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

Faro’s debut was an away win, one of Vasco’s few in the competition. At Arruda, in Recife, after the Aflitos stadium was vetoed due to heavy rain, the team beat Náutico 3-2, in a night inspired by Andrey and Figueiredo. The pair scored beautiful goals. Nene completed the victory.

Under the command of Emílio Faro, Vasco still won the next game by 1-0 against Cruzeiro, in the crowded Maracanã, with a goal from Getúlio. They were the two games in which the assistant was on the edge of the lawn before the arrival of the new coach.

Mauricio Souza’s debut

The goal of Londrina 0 x 1 Vasco, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

Maurício Souza arrived at Vasco in a favorable scenario. The team was undefeated, in second place and packed with two victories. Under his command, in the first games, the team behaved well.

In Maurício’s debut, on June 18, Vasco won a difficult game against Londrina – a direct opponent for the G-4 -, at Estádio do Café. Raniel came off the bench to score the winning goal early in the second half.

3 of 6 Vasco beat Londrina away from home in Maurício Souza’s debut — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Vasco beat Londrina away from home in Maurício Souza’s debut — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

Vasco also won the second game with its new coach by 3-0 against Operário, in São Januário. Then the team disbanded. Lost the unbeaten record in Serie B in the next game, against Novorizontino and won just one more game under the command of Maurício, who was fired after eight games, after a defeat to Vila Nova, in Goiânia.

Best moments: Vasco 4 x 0 CRB for the 21st round of Serie B

Once again without a coach, Emílio Faro took over on an interim basis, this time to staunch the crisis. And in the premiere it was once again very well. On July 28, Vasco thrashed CRB 4-0 in São Januário, with two goals from Andrey, one from Raniel and another from Eguinaldo. Emílio was cheered by the crowd and gained strength to continue in charge of the team, although he always made it clear that it was not his intention.

4 of 6 Vasco managed to do well with Faro in São Januário, but performance away from home made the club look for Jorginho — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco Vasco managed to do well with Faro in São Januário, but a performance away from home made the club look for Jorginho — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco

The sequence, however, was full of ups and downs. Vasco managed to maintain their good performance at home, but lost all four games as a visitor with Emílio Faro. Although it is still in the G-4, the defeat to Brusque, last Saturday, turned on the alert, and the club decided to bring Jorginho to the final ten games of Serie B.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!