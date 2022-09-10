Venice Film Festival 2022: “White Noise” goes blank

THE 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival had as opening film “White Noise” new film endeavor by the director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach. Anxiety aside, the new feature film from the brilliant mind behind the intense “Marriage Story” and the visceral “The Squid and the Whale” failed to continue its formula of success.

Netflix’s period drama comedy aired on August 31 in Venice was the first production from a streaming service to open a major festival.

In the analysis of the Brazilian critic Bruno Gettiof Folha de S.Paulo, Baumbach’s adaptation even preserves the analytical aspect, but only to a certain extent. It’s a poorly controlled film that never seems quite sure what it has to say — or, at least, how to say what the director intends to convey.

For Ghetti, by showing the existential crises and the dying panic of the white and comfortable American couple, the film does not reserve as much space for an acid verve as the condescension it dedicates to the characters. Baumbach seems more fascinated by them than critical.

In Getti’s view, in “White Noise”, the director again wants the public to be enchanted with his creation, with those crazy people, but all too human. Ghetti believes that, however, he lacks emotional strength, charisma, despite good performances. The feature film is flawed, incomplete, without being as fun as it promised or acidic as it could be. So much so that the first session ended without applause or boos.

white noise