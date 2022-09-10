Venice Film Festival 2022: “White Noise” goes blank

Netflix’s period drama comedy aired on August 31 in Venice was the first production from a streaming service to open a major festival.
In the analysis of the Brazilian critic Bruno Gettiof Folha de S.Paulo, Baumbach’s adaptation even preserves the analytical aspect, but only to a certain extent. It’s a poorly controlled film that never seems quite sure what it has to say — or, at least, how to say what the director intends to convey.
For Ghetti, by showing the existential crises and the dying panic of the white and comfortable American couple, the film does not reserve as much space for an acid verve as the condescension it dedicates to the characters. Baumbach seems more fascinated by them than critical.
In Getti’s view, in “White Noise”, the director again wants the public to be enchanted with his creation, with those crazy people, but all too human. Ghetti believes that, however, he lacks emotional strength, charisma, despite good performances. The feature film is flawed, incomplete, without being as fun as it promised or acidic as it could be. So much so that the first session ended without applause or boos.
white noise
The synopsis released by Netflix of “White Noise”starring Adam Driver like Professor Jack Gladney and Greta Gerwig like his wife Babette, describes the film as a tour-de-force that should invoke DeLillo’s many themes and mysteries from his 1985 novel.
Netflix adds that the film “dramatizes the attempts of a contemporary American family to grapple with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”.
For our happiness, “White Noise” is the third meeting between Baumbach, Driver and Netflix, with its 2019 Oscar-nominated success “Marriage Story” – which earned Driver an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, Baumbach an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, the Randy Newman its 20th nomination in the soundtrack category, Scarlett Johansson her second nomination, which on the same night was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, and the Laura Dern the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and “While we are young” 2015 – Comedy drama starring ben stiller and Naomi Watts – , respectively, being his first works.
For Greta Gerwig this represents the fourth collaboration with Baumbach, after “Greenberg” (2010), “Frances Ha” (2012) and, more recently, in the joint authorship of the script for the film “Barbie”with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Adam Driver is also no stranger to collaborating with Baumbach, as “White Noise” marks their fifth work together.
In the last two collaborations with Baumbach, “White Noise” and “Marriage Story”Driver portrays a seemingly normal father who is faced with various problems related to life and the daunting realizations that come with it.