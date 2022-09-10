Verizon updates LG Wing with new features in the US

Verizon has released an update for the LG Wing and Android 12 that the brand’s smartphone uses. In general, the changes are significant, as they bring performance improvements and also solve some other problems. The South Korean manufacturer’s smartphone was launched in 2020 and arrived with a rotating screen as a differential. This feature was even taken advantage of by a modder, who made the secondary display work with an independent system. It is worth remembering that the brand is no longer in the smartphone market, which impacts the frequency of updates. So this is one of the reasons why the device is still getting improvements on Android 12 while most devices are getting 13.

Another detail is that the new update also brought the July security package to the cell phone. Although it is behind the models that received the August one, it is a novelty that may interest users of the LG product. However, there were no visual implementations in the system and Wing remains stuck to the manufacturer’s interface. One of the points that stands out is the possibility of deactivating the use of the microphone and the camera in the system. Also, icons are shown when components are in use in some application. Finally, device owners will be able to have quick access to smart home items such as Google Home.

US users can now upgrade. At first, just go into the settings and check if any system updates are available. In this way, the smartphone will do everything by itself until it restarts already updated.

Source link