Verstappen remains and leads FP3 of Formula 1 Italian GP – Formula 1 News

The third and final free practice for the Formula 1 Italian GP, ​​held on Saturday morning (10), at Monza, changed the order of things after Ferrari stayed in front all Friday. Max Verstappen was left, in fact, and led with the right to finish 0s3 in front of Charles Leclerc. From the punishments, however, it is difficult to understand what this means for the classification of later.

Verstappen, after all, has five penalty spots for the starting grid, while Sergio Pérez has even more. Carlos Sainz starts at the back of the pack. The fact that the three drivers with cars of the same strength are out of position to fight for pole, makes Leclerc act differently. On the soft-tyred lap that took second place in FP3, it was evident that the Monegasque did not try to be as aggressive as usual.

Farther from it, there was replacement. Williams reported before practice that Alexander Albon woke up feeling unwell and sought medical help. It turns out that the Thai was diagnosed with appendicitis and received the black flag for the remainder of the weekend: is out and going to have surgery. Thus, Nyck de Vries, who yesterday participated in FP1 for Aston Martin, makes his debut in the most significant activities in F1. The Dutchman finished in 14th place, less than 0s1 slower than his teammate Nicholas Latifi.

Aside from Verstappen and Leclerc in the first two places, Pérez came in third and Sainz in fourth. Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon and Lewis Hamilton closed out the top-10.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the Formula 1 Italian GP. Soon, the qualifying starts at 11:00 (Brasília, GMT-3).

Max Verstappen is penalized but starts Saturday fastest (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how LT3 went:

The start of Saturday’s Formula 1 qualifying at the Italian GP had high temperatures, 25°C and 40°C on the asphalt, for the start of work. Minutes before the opening of the track for the third and final free practice, important breaking news: Alexander Albon was out for the remainder of the weekend and would be replaced by Nyck de Vries at Williams. The reason was an appendicitis crisis with which the Thai, already with a contract renewed for next year, opened the day.

As soon as the green flag appeared, at 8 am [de Brasília] on point, open pit lane for Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Pérez, Yuki Tsunoda and Sebastian Vettel to take the track, but more people followed soon after. In the first wave of drivers who came out of the pits, the most common choice was to use hard tyres: Pérez on medium and Bottas on soft were the different ones.

The first timed lap belonged to Pérez, 1min23s448, while Bottas came to set time, but made a mistake at the chicane and decided to give up on the initial attempt. When he finally set the time, he was about 0.8s slower than the Red Bull rival. No big surprises, even on soft tyres.

Tsunoda would also enter the clock, but what was seen of most drivers was only installation laps and return to the pits. Pérez was the one who chose to stay on the track and keep taking time. Two fast laps later, he had 1min22s148 as his fastest time. Then, Max Verstappen also decided to go out on the track, just after the ten-minute mark.

Carlos Sainz was the fastest on Saturday, but starts from the back of the grid (Photo: AFP)

On the first attempt at a fast lap, Verstappen was doing well, but he caught traffic from George Russell ahead, took his foot off and complained. “What is this?” he asked. In Monza, especially, complaints like this are quite natural, especially on Saturday.

Aside from the news of Albon’s cut for the remainder of the weekend, the punishments continued. Esteban Ocon received five positions for fiddling with the internal combustion engine, while Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher fiddled with other components and received 15 foul positions each. Carlos Sainz, who had already suffered two different penalties, messed with more things in the engine and ended up being thrown once and for all to the back of the grid.

With just under 20 minutes of training, the track got hotter. Verstappen took the lead with 1min21s872 and took the lead, while the Ferrari drivers also walked. They were behind the Dutchman, but finally entered the clock.

Bottas locked up the tires again in the session, this time at turn one, and almost hit the back of Sainz. “That was a close one,” he said into the radio as he weaved through the barriers outside the track. Despite the image being Valtteri passing by, it was Sainz who was put under investigation for being too slow around there.

Leclerc improved his time a little and jumped to second place, just 0s072 behind Verstappen. All times were on medium tyres.

Finally, after 25 minutes, De Vries left the garage with the Williams car he will occupy for the remainder of the weekend. His first fast lap was 1s2 slower than that of teammate Nicholas Latifi. But Canadian Latifi had just scored on soft tyres, while Dutchman De Vries had medium. And then Nyck went off the track at the Ascari turn.

After 30 minutes, Verstappen led and saw Leclerc, Pérez, Sainz, Alonso, Lando Norris, Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll in the top ten.

Nyck De Vries: suddenly starter (Photo: Williams)

There were still some competitive laps on soft tyres. Before that happened, Verstappen again ran into a slower Russell on track at the time of the Lesmo corners, but he hasn’t complained now.

It was only with less than 20 minutes to go that the teams decided to put soft tires on the cars for a lap time quest.

It didn’t take long for Verstappen to rock the timesheets by putting 1min21s252 at the top and opening 0s6 to second. Charles also did his and improved to 1min21s599, clearly not pushing the car as he could. He finished 0s347 behind. Pérez made a mistake on the way back and did not approach.

De Vries did well, going 1min22s869 on soft tyres. He was less than 0s1 slower than teammate Latifi, but ahead of the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel. And look, the four-time champion even improved his personal lap, but he didn’t leave the last places. Teammate Lance Stroll was 20th.

It was clear that there would be no more laps messing with the top positions, but there was still time for Leclerc to complain to Ferrari that the car “wasn’t turning” right around the first Lesmo corner. But in the end, that was it: Verstappen at the front.

F1 2022, Italian GP, ​​Monza, FP3:

1 M VERSTAPPEN red bull 1:21,252 19 two C LECLERC Ferrari 1:21,599 +0.347 15 3 S PEREZ red bull 1:21,848 +0.596 26 4 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:21,897 +0.645 17 5 F ALONSO alpine 1:22,306 +1,054 17 6 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:22,319 +1,067 19 7 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:22,357 +1,105 24 8 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:22,430 +1,178 27 9 AND OCON alpine 1:22,506 +1,254 17 10 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:22,567 +1,315 22 11 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:22,657 +1,405 14 12 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:22,755 +1,503 21 13 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:22,776 +1,524 19 14 NUMBER OF VRIES Williams Mercedes 1:22,869 +1,617 21 15 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:22,871 +1,619 19 16 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:22,950 +1,698 26 17 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:23,104 +1,852 20 18 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:23,203 +1,951 17 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:23,392 +2,140 8 20 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:23,739 +2,487 16

