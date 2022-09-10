Video shows how much Planet Earth has changed in the last 37 years

The world is constantly changing and this is noticeable when we watch the newspapers or read the news. However, changes in Planet Earth they are even more visible in physical aspects, such as forests, deserts and cities, as seen in this Google Earth video.

Read More: NASA shares photo of a rainbow-colored country

how the video was made

The images from the video published by Google are really impressive and the best thing is that they are real. In this case, it is an interactive 4D experience that scientists and filmmakers have built with the help of images from satellites orbiting the Earth.

According to the video’s description, the creators used more than 24 million different images from these satellites. They correspond to the last 37 years, that is, from 1984 to 2022. In this way, we can see the great changes that have taken place on our Planet in all their proportions. This is because, most of the time, we are not able to visualize the dimension that these transformations assume within terrestrial space.

In addition, it is possible to make a list about how politics and society have also changed and how much this impacts on geography. After all, the development of urban centers and agriculture are reflections of human interests.

The main changes

The video walks through different corners of Planet Earth and the most different types of changes that have impacted space. For example, we can see the growth of the city of Las Vegas, in the United States, within the urban aspect.

On the other hand, it is also possible to recognize how much nature has changed, as with the flowering in the Al Jowf desert, in Saudi Arabia, due to agriculture. In addition to the development of centers that once did not attract much attention, such as the city of Kuwait.

In fact, significant changes can be observed in Brazil, especially with regard to the Amazon. Note how, although there are many transformations in the largest Tropical Forest in the world, some regions, such as the state of Rondônia, managed to preserve nature.