Vitor Roque, the phenomenon: from defensive midfielder to striker and nicknamed “Tigrinho” | football

Born in Timóteo, Minas Gerais, he moved to Coronel Fabriciano and was nicknamed “Tigrinho” after his father Juvenal “Tigrão”. The athlete started out as a midfielder and went through a midfielder to become a center forward at América-MG.

The ball has always been my favorite. I got it from my father. — Vitor Roque, at the

Vitor Roque on his first trip to América-MG — Photo: Personal archive

Treated like a jewel, the striker transferred in May 2019 to Cruzeiro, in a controversial departure. Roque turned professional last year and was sold to Athletico this year.

Vitor Roque has 40 professional appearances, 12 goals and three assists. Libertadores finalist, the player is a candidate for one of the best in the competition.

O athletic return to the field against Hawaii on Sunday, at 11 am, at Ressacada, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. Hurricane is in sixth place, with 42 points.