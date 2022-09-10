Watch brand Garmin mocks Apple Watch Ultra battery

With the launch of its new products, the apple not only caught the attention of the public, but of its competitors. In addition to giants like Samsung playing with the arrival of the iPhone 14, the Garmin took advantage of the Apple Watch Ultra presentation to nudge the Cupertino company and publicize its product.

The smartwatch maker has hit on a point that is usually the target of criticism on Apple devices: autonomy. In a Twitter post, Garmin said it measures the battery life of its watches in months, not weeks.

The publication alludes to the Garmin Enduro 2 smart watch, a competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra in the high-durability smartwatch segment. The model can stay out of the socket for up to 34 days, according to the manufacturer.

However, as highlighted by the MacRumors, Garmin, after all, also measures your watch’s battery using hours. When using GPS mode with solar charge, the model can run for up to 150 hours, around six days.

It’s also worth noting that the Enduro 2’s screen is smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra’s display: while the Apple watch has 2 inches on its dial, the Garmin product offers 1.4 inches.

In addition to the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple also recently revealed the Apple Watch 8 and more products. Check out the summary of the brand event.