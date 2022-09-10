Watch Brasil arrives on Fire TV Stick with open channels, movies and series

Watch Brasil is a streaming subscription service that has a catalog with several different types of productions. For example, through it you can watch movies, series and even educational videos. Now, the platform comes to Fire TV Stick so that its users have access to all this content.

In case you don’t know what it’s all about, this service was the first of its kind to also include open channels available. In this way, subscribers can watch RedeTV, Globo, Record and SBT. This possibility came to Watch Brasil even before Claro made it similar to its service in 2021.