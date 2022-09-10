Watch out! Early stroke may be related to blood type; know the risk to your

Health concerns are something that every person needs to have. Therefore, whenever a novelty appears and offers the population the possibility of recognizing a disease in advance, it is important to be aware.

Recently, research points to the possibility of being able to recognize a greater probability of having a much feared disease through the person’s blood type. Understand better below.

Stroke probability

A new study is being carried out by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, located in the United States. In this way, it has been revealed that Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA) happens more often in people with a certain blood type.

In this way, according to the novelty, people who have Type A point to a greater probability of ending up suffering from the disease even before the age of 60.

The researchers reached this conclusion after evaluating 48 studies on genetics related to ischemic stroke, that is, the one caused by the blockage of blood flow to the brain.

In all, 17,000 stroke patients were included in the data and another 600,000 healthy controls, that is, those who never suffered from the problem.

Know more: These diseases APPROVE the monthly payment of benefits in the INSS; check out!

How does the search work?

To get the results, the researchers began to analyze all the chromosomes collected to be able to identify a genetic variant that was associated with this type of disease. In that. It was possible to find a link between early stroke and a specific area of ​​the chromosomes that indicate blood type.

Thus, the results showed that people with Type A blood had a 16% higher risk of experiencing an early stroke. In contrast, people with Type O blood have a 12% lower risk of having this problem.

According to one of the researchers in the group, it is not yet known why these people are more inclined to suffer from the disease early. However, they believe it may be linked to the issue of blood clotting as well as platelets.

It was also understood that the causes for late and early strokes were different. While in the first case the disease usually occurs due to the accumulation of fat in the arteries of the heart, in younger people the problem is related to some type of clot formation.

In addition to this risk, people with blood of this type are also more likely to have blood clots in their legs, also known as venous thrombosis.

Even with the results, the scientists explain that the risk was modest when compared to the other values. For this reason, it is not necessary to be so concerned.

See too: See how to REQUEST sick pay without having to go through the expertise; online procedure!