“We hope they…”; Braz gets real about Palmeiras and ‘goes crazy’ alviverdes on the web

absolute leader of Brazilian championship with 51 points, Palmeiras keeps seven ahead of the second place. Recently the Alviverde team was eliminated in the semifinals of Liberators cup, where he is the current two-time champion (2020 and 2021). It is worth mentioning that the team was eliminated in the round of 16 of Brazil’s Cup.

Given this, Palmeiras has in Brazilian the chance to win an expressive title this season. However, he sees big clubs competing for the title, among them the vice-leader Flamengo. During an interview after Flamengo’s victory over Velezwhich guaranteed Rubro-Negro in the Libertada final, the football vice, Marcos Braz talked about the team’s intentions.

Among them is the achievement of Brazilian championship. But the palm trees has not been making life easy for the competition. Because of this, Brazil recognized the potential of alviverdebut highlighted that he is in the crowd for the team to skid and the Flamengo able to approach and stay alive in the dispute.

“I am absolutely sure that it is a team that has a very great power of reaction. They (Palmeiras) have a good advantage, seven points is a lot, but we expect them to skid so we can get there. Flamengo has little margin for error, we feel the mistakes more”, highlighted Braz.