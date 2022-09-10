Weekend Tip | Great premieres in the main Streamings

The first week of September ended, but it brought with it several interesting releases in the main Streams. With that in mind, CinePOP has separated five premieres that are ideal to watch this weekend. Check out!

Pinocchio

Re-editing his successful partnership with the actor Tom Hanksthe director Robert Zemeckis command a review in live action from the Disney classic about the living wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy more than anything in life. It is an original Disney+ film that can only be viewed exclusively on the digital platform.

Where to watch: Disney+

Snake Kai (Season 5)

After the events of season four, with Terry Silver willing to put Cobra Kai’s inhuman philosophy into a franchise of karate schools across the country, Daniel LaRusso teams up with old rival Chosen to try to defeat the enemy. At the same time, young Miguel goes after his father, but he may be surprised by his search. Following the platform standard, all episodes are now available.

Where to watch: Netflix

Licorice Pizza

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza gave a lot to talk about in the last awards season. The story follows two friends who have known each other since they were young and start to like each other, but they don’t admit it. As time goes on, they go their separate ways, while the boy starts his acting career and tries to bring his first love with him in the middle of the 1970s.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Thor: Love and Thunder

In the new adventure of the God of Thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is traveling through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, when a god-slaying alien begins to claim celestial victims across the universe. To make things weirder, he returns to Earth, where he discovers that his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) joined Mjölnir and turned the Mighty Thor. It’s a full-on children’s adventure. The chick will tie up.

Where to watch: Disney+

It: Chapter II

27 years after the events of the first film, the Losers Club reunites in Derry following the suicide of one of their friends. However, as they are all now adults with their respective careers and lives, they expected things to go more smoothly. What they really didn’t expect was the clown’s return pennywise to terrorize their lives again.

Where to watch: HBO Max

