what fortune of queen elizabeth 2, who died

Photo: Playback/Instagram @theroyalfamily





THE queen elizabeth II said goodbye to the world this Thursday (8), at the age of 96. But his legacy, in addition to being eternal, comprises a very plump fortune that will now be distributed among the heirs.

According to Forbes, the monarch who spent 70 years in power accumulated something close to 400 million pounds in her lifetime in personal income, which is equivalent to something around R$ 2.2 billion.

The money is split between investments, jewelry, castles and other properties.

In the same period that she was in power, Elizabeth II also enriched the British government. Over the seven decades, she has accumulated around $28 billion for the crown, almost R$150 billion.

One of the Queen’s main sources of personal income, as it will now be for her successors, is the payment of the Sovereing Grant. It is a tax that citizens pay that is passed on to the royal family. Between 2020 and 2021, the fee earned more than half a million reais for Elizabeth II.

The biggest slice of all the monarch’s rich money will go to her son Charleswhich will come out ahead of the brothers Andrew, Anne and Edward, since, upon assuming the post of king (as Charles III) he will own all the jewels and works of art of the monarchy.