WhatsApp online direct? Users complain about ‘bug’ in the application | Social networks

5 Adjustments You Should Make Now to Your Phone Notifications
Users report WhatsApp bug online all the time; know what it can be — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull / TechTudo
How to remove WhatsApp online? TechTudo Forum gives some tips.
On Twitter, users complain that their WhatsApp remains online even when the app is closed – which can cause some inconvenience, such as a response charge, for example. Still, there were those who found love problems because of this possible bug, according to what some internet users reported (see at the end of the way the main tweets on the subject).
While it is not yet known what actually causes this error to happen, it is possible to take some precautions to avoid it. Making the app stop working in the background, for example, is a simple action, but it can prevent the bug from occurring. To do this, go to your phone’s settings and look for the “Apps” option. Then, just search for WhatsApp and disable the “Background data” feature.
This will prevent the app from updating when it is not in the foreground. It is important to mention that if you choose to do this, WhatsApp will not update until you open it again.
WhatsApp: see the changes that the app has undergone over the years
Several features have been added to Meta messenger and made the usage experience even better on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones; check them all
Also, if you are connected to WhatsApp Web via a third-party device, it is possible that this is the cause of the app being online all the time. So a good simple option to avoid fatigue in these situations is to simply log out of the application after using it in the browser.
It is worth remembering that, in August 2022, WhatsApp had announced a package with some changes aimed at user privacy – among them, the removal of the “online” status. However, several users claim they have not yet received the update – which, in theory, would reach everyone by the end of last month. O TechTudo contacted the app to understand what may have caused this delay, but, until the report was closed, it received no answers.
What do netizens say about the online bug on WhatsApp?
With information from Google Trends
See also: WhatsApp gains function to remove online status and more; Look
WhatsApp gains option to take ‘online’ and more awaited functions