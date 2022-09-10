WhatsApp reveals that it intends to CHANGE DELETED MESSAGES function; see what changes

Whatsapp wants to increase the time to delete messages already sent in a conversation. The messenger is already testing the function which can be useful for many users of the messaging platform.

Until then, the deadline was one hour, eight minutes and sixteen seconds. However, now the app intends to increase this time to 60 hours. Messages sent in groups are also included.

In this way, it is worth mentioning that for now, the option to delete the message after 60 hours is only available in the beta version of Whatsapp for Android, but will soon be released for other systems.

WhatsApp lets you mute a user on a group call

Meta, the company that owns the Whatsapprecently launched a feature on the messaging platform that allows you to mute specific people on group voice or video calls.

In practice, the tool is useful in the case of people who forgot to turn off the microphone or who are in the same room as you and don’t need to hear the same thing, for example.

In any case, it is important to note that the functionality is being released gradually. Therefore, it is possible that the option will take a while to appear for you in the application.

How to perform the procedure:

With the WhatsApp group call in progress, press and hold for a few seconds on the icon of the participant you want to mute. When the selection box appears, tap “Mute [nome da pessoa]”.

Immediately, the other party’s audio will no longer be heard on the call. When this happens, she will be notified of the action along with an instruction on how to undo the deactivation. Just tap the microphone button (at the bottom of the screen).

How to hide photo and status in the app

Before the new privacy options, the user could only select the following alternatives: “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “Nobody”. However, after the update, it became possible to use the “My contacts except…” tab and select who cannot see your information. See how below:

Enter the messaging app; Access the settings; Click on the privacy area; Choose which features you want to customize.

If the novelty is not yet available to you, it means that the app has not yet been updated. So, to update, go to your mobile app store and install the new version of the messaging platform.