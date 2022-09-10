Where to Watch Batman » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

If you want to know where to watch the Batman, it might be worth clarifying which movie you’re looking for. Viewers may mistake three other movies for the Batman. There’s the 1943 Columbia Pictures release called bat Manthe 1966 film adaptation of the popular Batman TV series called Batman: The Movieand the first 1989 installment of Warner Bros.’s early Batman film series. bat Man.

2022 the Batman is also a superhero film based on the DC Comics character Batman, created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Like 1989’s Batman, it is produced by Warner Bros. – but this time alongside DC Films, 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions. The Batman was directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. This apparent reboot of the film franchise stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne or Batman, alongside Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, John Turturro and Jeffrey Wright. you can broadcast the Batman now on HBO Max.

Watch The Batman on HBO Max

Batman’s success could lead to sequels and spin-offs

Did you know that the Batman amassed $770 million worldwide at the box office, against a budget of up to $200 million? These numbers make it the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.

When the Batman premiered on HBO Max on April 18, 2022, first-week viewership at Smart TV homes in the US at over 4 million, far beyond the first-week ratings of other popular HBO Max and Warner Bros. movies such as Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, Suicide squadand Wonder Woman 1984. Batman’s first week ratings second best for a theatrical film on HBO Max after New Line ratings Mortal combat.

the Batman aims to launch a shared Batman universe, with two spin-off television series in development and two film sequels planned. Where do viewers watch these upcoming TV series and movies? HBO Max is also set to be home to the next two spin-offs – one revolves around Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and the other has evolved into an Arkham-centric series. As for movies, they’ll likely also be available on HBO Max – but they may initially only be released in theaters.

How is Batman different from the other movies?

Inside the Batman, an assassin targets Gotham City’s elite, sending the caped crusader on an underworld investigation. Bruce Wayne, as Batman, encounters characters like Carmine Falcone, Selina Kyle, The Penguin and the Riddler. In this adaptation, Batman must unmask the culprit, forge new relationships and bring justice to save Gotham City.

The Batman story also doubles as a Warner Bros. reboot.’ Batman movie franchise. And while a few characters – Selina Kyle, The Penguin, The Riddler and Batman himself – have appeared in previous adaptations, there’s more to the 2022 film than most viewers might think, and it represents a departure from previous Batman incarnations.

“I don’t think you can really help but be inspired by them,” Pattinson said, referring to past adaptations and source material from the comics. “You take so many different elements… I really enjoyed watching the character evolve because it really changed over time, going back and forth across the spectrum.”

Kravitz also spoke about taking inspiration from the women who played Catwoman before her. “They were all so beautifully strong and sexy and free and wild and dangerous… You want to find ways to make it yours, but they are the reason we love these characters and want to play them.”

Here’s where to watch Batman

The Batman premiered at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 1, 2022. The release of the 176-minute film was delayed twice – the original plan was to release it in June 2021 – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its worldwide theatrical release was on March 4, 2022, while its worldwide online release on HBO Max was on April 18, 2022.

