Where to Watch Dune » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

If you’re figuring out where to watch 2021’s Dune, so you should be aware of past adaptations of the classic sci-fi epic. For example, there is the 1984 David Lynch-directed film Dune featuring Kyle MacLachlan in his film debut, and the 2000 three-part TV miniseries called Frank Herbert’s Dune which first aired on the Sci Fi Channel.

Dune 2021 is actually titled on screen as Dune: Part One. It was directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. The reason for the on-screen title, including “Part One” is that, despite its two-and-a-half hours in length, the film is the first of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herber’s 1965 novel. a star-studded cast featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya – alongside Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Rebecca Ferguson, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Stellan Skarsgard.

Dune: Better than Previous Adaptations

Frank Herbert’s complicated and sprawling sci-fi novel had a tumultuous story from page to screen. Although the unsuccessful 1984 film and 2000 three-part TV series were released, they weren’t the only adaptations. There was also an unrealized adaptation, conceived in the early 1970s by Alejandro Jodorowsky. In 2008, Paramount Pictures announced plans to faithfully adapt the novel — but dropped the project in March 2011.

Dune de Villeneuve was not only completed and released, but also received 10 nominations for the 94th Academy Awards. 2021 Dune won the most awards at the ceremony — Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. Like other Warner Bros movies released during the pandemic, you can watch Dune on HBO Max. Set in the distant future on a planet very different from Earth, Dune follows Paul Atreides as his family, House Atreides, is thrust into war for the inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis.

When will Dune: Part Two be released?

Not only viewers can watch again Dune again and again on HBO Max, but they’ll also see the second half of the story in theaters next year. After that, there may be even more Dune sequels and spin-offs in the coming years. Villeneuve always made it clear that his adaptation was to share Dune in two movies. Yes, the source material has an extensive story that wouldn’t fit in two and a half hours. O Dune The sequel is expected to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

Here’s where to watch Dune

Dune was originally scheduled to be released in 2020 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film premiered the following year at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021, before its international theatrical release on September 15, 2021. It was then released in US theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. 2021. However, it was removed from service after 30 days.

After its theatrical run in the fall of 2021, Duna returned to HBO Max ahead of the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. Villeneuve didn’t particularly care about Warner Bros.’s decision. to put the movie on HBO Max – but home viewers love the accessibility.

