where to watch, schedules and refereeing

Ceará and Santos face each other today (10), at Arena Castelão, at 4:30 pm, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The hosts have not won for seven games and want to use the field factor to reverse the situation in the table. Vozão is in 15th, with only 28 points. Peixe has not won for two games and has dropped to 10th place, with 35 points, after losing at home to Goiás. .

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. The UOL Scoreboard will follow everything in real time.

place and time

The duel will be at Arena Castelão, at 16:30.

lineups

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Gabriel Lacerda, Lucas Ribeiro and Bruno Pacheco; Richard, Richardson, Guilherme Castilho and Lima; Mendoza and Ze Roberto. Technician: Lucho Gonzalez

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Lisca.

embezzlement

CEARÁ: Diego Rigonato and Rodrigo Lindoso (transition), Cléber (medical department) and Kelvyn (calf injury)

SAINTS: Rodrigo Fernández and Carlos Sánchez (thigh injuries) and Ângelo (Brazilian under-20 team)

Arbitration

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA) (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)