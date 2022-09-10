Why is Cara Delevingne’s family planning intervention by the model?

No parties, no drinking and no drugs. A close friend of Cara Delevingne told The Sun newspaper that the actress and model’s family is planning a “detox intervention” to help her.

“This situation has been going on for a few weeks now, and now Cara’s family is involved. We’re talking about doing some kind of intervention,” he said.

This week, the 30-year-old famous surprised friends, fans and family by being caught in a delicate situation by paparazzi at an airport.

At the time, the actress was disheveled, barefoot and wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt. She’d be two hours late for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane

This, however, is not the first time that the model has shown to be experiencing health problems. She was recently seen smoking a “suspicious” pipe inside her car.

Years ago, Cara admitted to having started using drugs at the beginning of her modeling career, but without going “in depth”. Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that her mother, Pandora, suffered from a heroin addiction.

“The consensus is that she needs a few weeks to fully rest — no drinking, no partying, and most importantly, eating healthy, full meals,” Cara’s friend told The Sun.

“Cara is incredibly smart, but still needs help sometimes. We’re considering putting her in a rehab center for some kind of detox.”