Will Scarlet Witch Return to the MCU? Screenwriter responds

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left many loose ends for future Marvel Studios productions to continue, as is the case with the future of Scarlet Witch.

As we know, at the end of the movie, we’re led to believe that Wanda sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold’s castle, possibly dying crushed by the rubble that fell on her.

But we know that’s not quite the case, because there are strong rumors about a possible new solo production of the character, as well as hints within the film and through interviews with members of the production.

And Talking to Empire, the screenwriter of Doctor Strange 2Michael Waldron addressed the chances of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff returning to the MCU, responding with a simple “we’ll see”while admitting that he would like to see her return:

“She’s removing herself from the board… for now? Forever? We will see. I would like to see you again…”

Elizabeth Olsen spoke to Variety about how she was doing. “waiting to come back”despite her character’s ambiguous future and the fact that “nobody told her she is doing anything”:

“It’s weird that I’m hoping to get back, but nobody told me I’m doing anything! But in my mind, I’m just assuming they’ll have me again. I don’t know in what capacity, but I hope to be back. I hope there’s also more fun in something different. Where are we going? I feel like we did so much with her. It’s really been a wild couple of years with her.”

Remembering that on the 9th of September, D23 takes place (and on the 8th, Disney Plus Day), from which the announcement of the possible new solo production of Scarlet Witch can come out. We must wait and see.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi's return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier!