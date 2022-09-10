Will the anthem of England change? Understand what happens with ‘God Save the Queen’

Canticle released in 1744 is expected to undergo changes to the masculine pronoun in the coming months with the coronation of the now King Charles III

the anthem of UKwhich used to be sung with the phrase “God Save the Queen”, underwent changes with the change of posts in the Real family. after the death of queen elizabeth II on Thursday, the 8th, an old version of the song was revived for “God Save the King”, in honor of the heir to the throne, the now King Charles IIIwhich will be officially proclaimed this Saturday, 10th, in the Buckingham Palace. The royalist ode premiered in 1744 and was originally released with the expression king, as a tribute to Prince George II, becoming the anthem of the United Kingdom officially in 1780. Since then, the chant has undergone changes in the pronoun with the changes of reign. Before Charles, it was last modified 70 years ago, in 1952, when Elizabeth II was crowned. “God Save The King” has already been performed for the first time after the Queen’s death on Friday, the 9th, in a celebration at St. Paul in London. The new anthem will be used in celebrations in the country or disputes such as England’s 2022 World Cup.