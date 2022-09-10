Will The Handmaid’s Tale end? Find out if the series will get a new season – Series News

The Handmaid’s Tale renewed for a 6th and final season; The series will continue with the adaptation of The Testaments.

Will The Handmaid’s Tale end? This Thursday (09), streaming Hulu renewed the series starring Elisabeth Moss for its 6th and final season, before the premiere of the 5th season scheduled for September 18 on Paramount+ in Brazil. However, a sequel will happen at the hands of Bruce Miller, creator of the show. In development, The Testaments is also based on the work of author Margaret Atwood, whose plot will take place years after the events of the final season of the original production.

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and hauntingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a 6th and final season. We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story that, unfortunately, remained as relevant as ever throughout its run. We are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, without whom we would never have reached this point,” Miller said in a statement.



Disclosure Yvonne Strahovski is the widow Serena in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale, which premieres September 18 on Paramount+.



The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premieres in September in Brazil

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale follows June (Moss) after the murder of Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and the consequences she must face for her role in this execution of the character. We will see the protagonist deal with the widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) and, probably, the wrath of Gilead. But most importantly, June will be forced to redefine her identity and her purpose which, after such a premeditated tragedy, will change forever.

Alongside that, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as they try to reform Gilead and, consequently, rise to power. However, we can expect new tricks up Nick’s sleeve, as he helped (and still helps) June get her hands on Waterford to execute him.

In Canada, the protagonist will also continue to count on the help of her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle) and her friend Moira (Samira Wiley), as they all continue against Gilead, even from a distance, and struggle to find their daughter Hannah. Season 5 also features Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger and McKenna Grace in the cast.

“Five years ago, on almost the same day, The Handmaid’s Tale made history when it became the first series to win an Emmy for a streaming service. Since it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the best creative talent in our industry on this show – a distinguished and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make a significant cultural impact. Bruce, Warren, Lizzie and the entire team at MGM have been amazing partners, and we hope fans will enjoy these last two seasons,” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals.

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television alongside Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd who serve as producers. . All seasons of the series are available on Paramount+.