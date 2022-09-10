With 28 thousand fans, Athletico wins Ceará and takes the lead in the final of the Brasileirão Feminino A2 | Brazilian female a2 series

With a great audience, Athletico beat Ceará 2-0 this Saturday afternoon, at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the Brasileirão Feminino A2 final. The goals were scored in the first half.

Gurias Hurricane opened the scoring at 15, in a penalty suffered by Sol. In the charge, Milena hit the ground and close to the post, in the right corner of the goalkeeper.

Ten minutes later, it was Sol’s turn to take the chance and send it to the back of the nets, increasing the advantage.

Check out the table of the Brazilian Women’s A2

The final between Athletico and Ceará is scheduled for next saturdaySeptember 17, also at 3 pm, at the Presidente Vargas Stadium, in Fortaleza.

1 of 1 Athletico x Ceará, for the final of the Brazilian Women’s A2 — Photo: Cahuê Miranda/Athletico Athletico x Ceará, for the final of the Brazilian Women’s A2 — Photo: Cahuê Miranda/Athletico

The public record attempt, however, was almost left: 28,447 fans went to the red-black stadium. The match between Corinthians x São Paulo, for the final of Paulista 2020, continues with the mark: 30,077 people were at the Neo Química Arena.

Admission was free for both Hurricane members and non-members. Just secure the ticket online and donate 1kg of non-perishable food.