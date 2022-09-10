With a show of punishments, Verstappen dominates 3rd free practice in Italy

This Saturday (10), for the 16th stage of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, held at the Monza circuit, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) led the third and final free practice of the Italian Grand Prix.

The competitor “Super Max” recorded the mark of 1:21.252, securing the first position in the qualifying practice with the best time. In second, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) scored 1:21.529, and Sérgio Perez (Red Bull) was in third place, recording 1:21.848.

The sequence also features Carlos Sainz Jr, from Ferrari, in 4th, and Fernando Alonso, from Alpine, in 5th. Discreet, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was only in 10th position (see below, in the image, the results of FP3).

9 of the 20 drivers punished Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen (5 positions), Sérgio Perez (10), Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher (15), and Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Yuki Tsunoda (end of the grid) were the competitors punished in FP3. Mick even went through a mechanical problem again that took him out of almost the entire session, returning only when there were eight minutes left on the clock. Yesterday, the Swiss had engine failures, today, clutch problems. Practice was also marked by a last-minute substitution on the grid: Alex Albon, with appendicitis, gave way to Dutch Mercedes reserve Nyck de Vries, who represented Williams alongside Nicholas Latifi. The rookie placed 14th. TL2 and TL1 Yesterday (9), the first two free practice sessions for the Italian Grand Prix featured a Ferrari one-two. “At home”, Charles Leclerc (1m22s410 in FP1) and Carlos Sainz Jr. (1m21s664 in FP2) recorded the best laps. Still in FP1, Sainz was in second position with 1m22s487 closely following his teammate. Mercedes’ George Russell closed the podium with a time of 1m22s689. Lewis Hamilton, also from Mercedes, was 4th, and Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, completed the Top-5. In FP2, Verstappen was behind the Spanish competitor, recording 1m21s807. Leclerc, with 1m21s857, was in third place. McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell were P4 and P5 respectively. Qualifying training Even today, at 11 am, qualifying training takes place to define pole position and the starting grid for the drivers for the Italian GP, ​​in Monza. The race will start this Sunday at 10 am (Brasília time). Minute of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II during Formula 1 training in Italy Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

