With one less, Milan beats Sampdoria away and is vice-leader of the Italiano | italian football

Milan beat Sampdoria 2-1 this Saturday, away from home, and took the lead in the Serie A. The red-black team has the same 14 points as the Napoli, who also won this Saturday, for the sixth round, but is second in terms of goal difference. Milan and Napoli will face each other in the next round, at the San Siro. Samp remains in the relegation zone, with just two points.

Giroud celebrates after scoring Milan’s second goal against Sampdoria (Photo: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo)

The Brazilian Junior Messias opened the scoring after six minutes, assisted by Rafael Leão. Early in the second half, the Portuguese was sent off after receiving the second yellow card, after fouling Alex Ferrari.

The Italian’s third place is Atalanta, who has 13 points and faces Cremonese at home this Sunday. If he wins, he regains the lead at the end of the sixth round.

Also this Saturday, Inter Milan defeated Torino 1-0, with a goal from Croatian Marcelo Brozović in the 43rd minute of the second half, and reached 12 points, in fourth place.

