With one less, Milan beats Sampdoria away and is vice-leader of the Italiano | italian football

Milan beat Sampdoria 2-1 this Saturday, away from home, and took the lead in the Serie A. The red-black team has the same 14 points as the Napoli, who also won this Saturday, for the sixth round, but is second in terms of goal difference. Milan and Napoli will face each other in the next round, at the San Siro. Samp remains in the relegation zone, with just two points.