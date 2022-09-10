With the lever on its tail, TAAG Linhas Áreas de Angola celebrates 84 years of existence today

TAAG Boeing 777-300ER at Guarulhos Airport





This Thursday, September 8, 2022, TAAG Linhas Áreas de Angola celebrates its 84 years of existence, a milestone of longevity and history, which results from the creation of the DTA in 1938 until the transition to the TAAG designation, as we know the company today.

TAAG carries the colors of Angola and the sable (antelope of the Hippotragus genus, originally from Africa) as a national symbol, and the company’s history is intertwined with that of civil aviation in the country.

Regular air transport in Angola began in 1940, with a small fleet consisting of 5 Dragon Rapid, Klemen and Leopard Moth aircraft. The exclusive right for the operation of regular air transport belonged to the DTA – Division of Exploration of Air Transport of Angola, created on September 8, 1938.

Initially, DTA operated on two domestic lines, Luanda-Moçâmedes and Luanda-Huambo, and an international line between Luanda and Ponta Negra, in the Republic of Congo. In 1973, DTA became a mixed company and was renamed TAAG – Linhas Aéreas de Angola, with the Angolan state as the majority shareholder.

The period of transition to national independence, between April 25, 1974 and November 11, 1975, profoundly marked the life of the airline. During this period, TAAG acquired the first two Boeing 737 aircraft from the USA, having received the aircraft in March 1976.

With the beginning of the jet era, TAAG carried out, in that same month and year, the first intercontinental flight between Luanda and Moscow, using one of the Boeing 737 aircraft, with an entirely Angolan cockpit and cabin crew. On that flight, the first official delegation of the newly proclaimed People’s Republic of Angola traveled to Moscow.

In February 1980, through Decree-Law 15/80, the state-owned company Linhas Aéreas de Angola, abbreviated as TAAG, was created, legitimate heir to the traditions of the former DTA and the limited liability company of the same name.

Over the years, TAAG has always played an important role in promoting the national economy and, in the most difficult periods, it allowed us to connect people and different parts of the country, promoting culture, integration and development.

Currently, the TAAG fleet consists of 21 aircraft, of the Dash 8-Q400 (six aircraft), Boeing 737-700 (seven aircraft), Boeing 777-200 (three aircraft) and Boeing 777-300 (five aircraft) models.

TAAG covers 14 of Angola’s 18 provinces and offers several international destinations: Madrid, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Windhoek, Maputo, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lisbon, São Tomé, São Paulo, Havana and Chinese cities (cargo).

Between Luanda and São Paulo, there are three flights a week with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with capacity for 293 passengers, in addition to freighter flights.

TAAG ceased to be a public company in 2019, becoming a public limited company, moving steadily towards its self-sustainability.

