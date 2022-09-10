Without Gabigol and Pedro, Flamengo discloses related for the match against Goiás

Mengão plays this Sunday (11), in a match for the 26th round of the Brasileirão

Flamengo returns to the field this Sunday (11), at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Goiás, at Estádio da Serrinha. The match is valid for the 26th round of the competition, and Mengão needs the victory to continue in the hunt for Palmeiras, who started the round seven points ahead of Fla: 51 to 44. This Saturday afternoon (10), Rubro-Negro released the list of related parties for the clash.

SEE THE SELECTED BY THE TECHNICAL COMMISSION

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves, Hugo and Santos

Defenders: David Luiz, Leo Pereira and Pablo

Sides: Ayrton Lucas, Filipe Luís, Guillermo Varela, Matheuzinho and Rodinei

Socks: Arrascaeta, Diego, Erick, Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes, Matheus França, Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo, Vidal

Forwards: Everton Cebolinha, Marinho, Mateusão ​​and Petterson

Earn money with Mengão wins

For this match, coach Dorival Júnior will not be able to count on strikers Gabigol and Pedro, suspended. In addition to them, Bruno Henrique does not play either, but due to an injury that will only make him return to the pitch in 2023. Thus, the tendency is for the attacking duo to have Everton Cebolinha and Marinho. In addition to them, the commander cannot count on Rodrigo Caio, injured, and Fabrício Bruno, suspended.

With an eye on the confrontation with São Paulo, on Wednesday (11), for the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, at 21:45 (Brasilia time), the commander should continue with an alternative team. Thus, a possible lineup has: Santos; Matheuzinho, David Luiz (Léo Pereira), Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Pulgar, Diego and Victor Hugo; Everton Chives and Marino.