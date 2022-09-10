World regressed with ‘aggressive nationalism’, says Pope

+



Pope Francis speaks out against closed regimes (Photo: Max Rossi/Reuters)

O Pope Francis delivered a harsh speech this Saturday (10th) during the plenary session of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and affirmed that the world has regressed many years with the current conflicts and the political stances of many leaders.

“After the two tragic world wars, it seemed that the world had learned to move progressively towards respect for human rights, international law, the various forms of cooperation. But unfortunately, history shows signs of regression. anachronistic conflicts, but closed, exasperated, aggressive nationalisms re-emerge and new wars of dominance that affect civilians, the elderly, children and the sick, causing destruction everywhere”, he told those present.

The Catholic leader also recalled a term he has used since the beginning of his pontificate, that the world was living a global war “in parts”.

“The numerous armed conflicts are of serious concern. I said that there was a third world war in the world in parts, but today we can say that it is ‘total'”, he pointed out.

Speaking that the risks for people and for the planet in general “are increasing”, the Pontiff affirmed that “it is necessary to mobilize all the knowledge based on science and experiences to overcome misery, poverty, the new slavery and to avoid wars”.

“Rejecting some research that is inevitably destined, in concrete historical circumstances, to have death ends, that scientists from all over the world can unite in a common willingness to disarm science and form a peace force”, he added.

Speaking more deeply about slavery, the Pope appealed to everyone to help “in the liberation of the different forms of slavery, such as forced labor, prostitution and the trafficking of organs”.

“These crimes against humanity, which go against poverty, are also seen in developed countries, in our cities. The human body can never be, either in parts or in whole, an object of commerce”, he added. (ANSA).