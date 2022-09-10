Xiaomi announces new point of sale in So Paulo and will open in September

Xiaomi announced this Friday (9) the opening of another point of sale in the city of São Paulo, at Shopping Eldorado. The opening will take place on September 17 and is part of the company’s expansion plans in Brazil. The location, in the west of the city of São Paulo, will be the first trade in the brand’s kiosk format in the country. On site, there will be products such as smartphones, smartbands, smartwatches, headphones, robot vacuum cleaners, smart body scales and portable speakers.

For the 17th and 18th of September, Xiaomi Brazil still promised exclusive offers on certain products, as well as the distribution of gifts. This promotional period also applies to commercial locations in other cities and states in Brazil. “We decided to bet on this retail format, considering the opinion and desire of our fans, who wanted a point where they could have practical and quick access to Xiaomi’s technological experiences, a true ‘hands-on’. We are excited about this continued expansion of the brand in the country and persevering so that we can take our products to as many Brazilians as possible.”











Luciano Barbosa







Head of Operation Xiaomi Brazil So far, the company has seven own stores in cities such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador. In addition, there are a total of more than 8 thousand points of sale in the country, over the three years of operations.

In the case of the Xiaomi Eldorado Kiosk, it will be open from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and from Sundays and holidays, from 2 pm to 8 pm. So, what is your assessment of the expansion of Xiaomi Brasil with more commercial points? Comment with us!

