“You will lose some matches”; Vítor Pereira is taken by surprise and Corinthians wins last minute embezzlement

O Corinthians is focused on the important week ahead. First, the team has the majestic derby against the Sao Paulo, at Morumbi Stadium, this Sunday (11), with the ball rolling at 4 pm (Brasilia time). Soon after, the team led by Vítor Pereira has the duel back in the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense.

The first match against the Cariocas was in a 2-2 tie, at the Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. This Friday (9), the Portuguese coach was warned that Timão will have an important absence for some matches in the Brazilian Championship.

Paraguay coach Guillermo Schelotto announced the list of athletes for a series of friendlies. Thus, the Argentine commander summoned some athletes who work in Brazilian football. Among them, defender Fabián Balbuena, from Corinthians.

The “general” will participate in team friendlies against Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. Thus, you will miss some matches of the Brazilian Championship. The others called up were Gatito Fernández, goalkeeper of Botafogo, Gustavo Gómez and Junior Alonso, defenders of Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, and Villasanti and Galarza, midfielders of Grêmio and Coritiba.